TaoTronics

Standing Desk

$139.99 $129.99

Buy Now Review It

Sturdy design: our stand-up desk's robust frame is made with High density materials, designed to support a dual monitor setup and tested to sustain up to 33lbs One-handed easy adjustment: equipped with a gas spring system, smoothly raise and let down the desk Just with one hand Comfortably switch positions: elevation during 4. 7” to 19. 3”, bottom resting point at 4. 7”. fix at any height most comfortable to you, adjust your viewing angle suitable for heights 4. 9 – 6. 1ft. Spacious workstation: measuring 36" X 18", the Stand-Up desk’s upper tier provides enough room for two monitors and the removable tray allows to stow away The keyboard when needed 3 Year: We provide 3 years for any question, as well as 100% money back If you are not satisfied. Any problem, please CONTACT us to resolve.