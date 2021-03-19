Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Flexispot
Standing Desk
£479.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Flexispot
Need a few alternatives?
PUTORSEN
Standing Desk Converter With Height Adjustable
BUY
£119.86
Amazon
Wa-Very
Adjustable Laptop Bed Table Lap Standing Desk
BUY
£24.99
Gymax
Wall Mounted Fold-out Convertible Floating Desk
BUY
$109.99
$299.99
Walmart
Urbansize
Small Floating Dressing Table White
BUY
$269.29
Etsy
More from Flexispot
Flexispot
Alcoveriser Standing Desk Converter - 32"
BUY
$129.99
$139.99
Flexispot
Flexispot
Edgeriser Standing Desk Converters M8b - 27''
BUY
$119.99
$129.99
Flexispot
Flexispot
Foot Massager Fm2
BUY
$89.99
Flexispot
Flexispot
Flexispot M2mg Standing Desk Riser - 35" Wide Platform
BUY
$279.99
Amazon
More from Furniture
PUTORSEN
Standing Desk Converter With Height Adjustable
BUY
£119.86
Amazon
Wa-Very
Adjustable Laptop Bed Table Lap Standing Desk
BUY
£24.99
Orren Ellis
Runner 3 Piece Nesting Tables
BUY
$147.99
$159.00
Wayfair
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-cloud Breeze Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow
BUY
$95.00
$149.00
Wayfair
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted