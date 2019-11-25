Standard Table Runner

$49.00

Description Whether you're setting a formal table or personalizing your everyday tabletop, our Table Runner adds a decorative, yet utilitarian, element. Our table linens are printed and manufactured in the USA on 100% cotton twill fabric. Machine wash cold and line dry. DetailsStyleModern, Mid-Century, MaximalistGeneral Dimensions0”H x 16”W x 72”DSize16" x 72"ColorOrangeMultiMaterialsConstruction - Cotton Fabric - 100% CottonCareCold gentle wash with non-bleach detergent. Line dry.Ship MethodShips FedEx/UPS, delivered to your doorstepCountry of OriginMade by hand in the USA