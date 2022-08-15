Flexispot

Standard Standing Desk (e1 Pro)

$359.99 $254.99

Introducing Our Best Selling Model E1 Pro Our Professional home office furniture designers created standing desk E1 Pro by listening to you! Combine advanced functions with a reasonable price, this standing desk is not only a budget-friendly but it is also proven for its quality standard and the amount of its effectiveness. Solid Construction Designed according to the demands of the North American ergonomic standards, standing desk E1 Pro is one of the best selling desks. Made with high-grade steel, the desk frame eliminates any wobbling even at the highest adjustment point, and its powerful motor, coupled with two-stage legs, ensures smooth and fluid-like transitions all day long. With three programmable presets, you can easily save your favorite seated, standing, and under-desk cycling heights. Choosing Right Keypad for Your Needs Save your favorite seated, standing and under-desk cycling heights by using the energy efficient LED display. You can also set up activity alerts to remind you when to switch between positions. Choose Your Own Desktop Multiple materials, sizes, and colors of desktops are available for you to choose from. All of our desktops are made with harm-free material, ranging from 100% natural bamboo, and solid wood to E0-Graded chipboard. Cozy & Ergonomic Workspace Spacious eco-friendly whole-piece desktop offers a roomy setup for 2 monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and calmly take on the challenges of the work day. Please allow a slight 0 to1-inch difference in desktop size due to manual measurement.