Amazon Essentials

Standard Short-sleeve V-neck Swing Dress

$20.90 $9.90

Buy Now Review It

95% Rayon, 5% Elastane Imported No Closure closure Machine Wash This versatile short-sleeve swing dress features a V-neckline and a feminine drape for easy, everyday styling Made with jersey that beautifully drapes Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort An Amazon Brand -Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort. Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.