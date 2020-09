Baggu

Standard Pink And Blue Stripe Baggu

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls (practically) anything. Carry in your hand or over your shoulder. Holds 2–3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. Folds into a flat 5" × 5" pouch. Holds 50 lbs.