Tenga

Standard Edition Deep Throat Onacup

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Shaped with a pinched waist for unparalleled tightness and lined with revolutionary valves to create a deep sucking sensation, the TENGA Standard Edition Onacup is a vacuum-fired deep throat blow-job you can keep on your bedside table. Japan's number 1 male sex toy, the TENGA Deep Throat Onacup has an air hole to augment its sucking sensations, and rows of soft tendrils that surround and engulf your erection to deliver the ultimate all-immersive blow-job. All Onacups come pre-lubricated for instant gratification. The lubrication consists of: purified water, glycerin, sodium polyacrylate, phenoxy ethanol, and paraben (allergy tested in Japan). Before using your TENGA Standard Edition Deep Throat Onacup for the first time, remove the insert inside the sleeve. Please note: This product is designed to be used only once. Use condoms to extend usage.