Standard Dose

Standard Dose Tincture

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Created for daily use, the Standard Dose Tincture contains 1000mg CBD isolate and MCT oil. Made with hemp sourced from New York State, our formula adapts to your body’s unique chemistry to help reduce inflammation and pain, relieve stress and anxiety, and elevate your daily wellness routine. Scentless and tasteless, the Standard Dose Tincture is ideal for sublingual use. Over time, MCT oil naturally alters the formula's color to a soft shade of pink. 1oz / 30ml / 1000mg CBD / 33mg per dropper