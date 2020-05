Alex Mill

Standard Button-down In Garment-dyed Linen

$125.00 $50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alex Mill

Our Goldilocks of button-downs, this features a fit that's not-too-slim and not-too-oversized. With long cuffs that can stick out beneath jackets or folded to create the perfect cuff. The beautiful linen fabric makes it ideal for warmer temperatures. P.S. This includes our signature removable rosette at the front pocket.