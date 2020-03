Baggu

Signature reusable shopping tote with allover lobster pattern from Baggu. Sustainably made in ethical facilities using low waste construction methods. Integrated carry handles. Gusseted sides. Exterior logo tag. Packs away with compact storage pouch. 50 lb capacity. Waterproof. • Nylon • Machine wash • Made in China