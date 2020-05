Baggu

Standard Baggu In Market Blue

$12.00 $9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Signature reusable plaid shopping tote from Baggu. Sustainably made in ethical facilities using low waste construction methods and 40% recycled fibers. Integrated carry handles. Gusseted sides. Exterior logo tag. Packs away with compact storage pouch. 30 lb capacity. Waterproof. • Ripstop • 100% nylon • Machine wash • Made in China Product Id: W106032