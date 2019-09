Baggu

Standard Baggu - Cantaloupe Slice

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bando

Q: What is super lightweight, can hold 50 lbs., and has slices of cantaloupe all over it? A: This bag from Baggu! Seriously, it can hold fifty pounds. That’s like two and a half watermelons. (FYI: We looked that up. We didn’t know a watermelon’s weight offhand.)