The Deadstock Collection is a patchwork of styles, pieced together from the leftover fabrics of seasons past. We always try to avoid printing excess material… but sometimes it happens. And we didn't want to waste it, so we made these mixed-up bags instead 🙃 Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls (practically) anything. Carry in your hand or over your shoulder. Holds 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. ● Folds into a flat 5" × 5" pouch ● Carries 50 lbs ● Measures 25 ½" × 15 ½" × 6" ● Recycled ripstop nylon ● Machine washable