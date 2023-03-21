Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lottie London
Stamp Liner – Wing Edition Eyeliner
$5.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Need a few alternatives?
Lottie London
Stamp Liner - Wing Edition Eyeliner
BUY
$5.98
Walmart
Charlotte Tilbury
Rock ‘n’ Kohl Eyeliner In Barbarella Brown
BUY
£22.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Darkside Waterproof Gel Liner
BUY
$18.00
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
BUY
£20.00
Space NK
More from Lottie London
Lottie London
Metallic Freckle Tint - Silver
BUY
$7.98
Walmart
Lottie London
Metallic Freckle Tint - Gold
BUY
$7.98
Walmart
Lottie London
Cheeky Kiss - Lip & Cheek Stick
BUY
$6.98
Walmart
Lottie London
Stamp Liner - Wing Edition Eyeliner
BUY
$5.98
Walmart
More from Makeup
Milk Makeup
Sculpt Cream Contour Stick
BUY
$39.00
Sephora
Makeup By Mario
Softsculpt Shaping Stick
BUY
$50.00
Sephora Australia
Ilia
Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40
BUY
$48.00
Ilia
Jones Road
The Bronzer
BUY
£32.00
Jones Road Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted