Sweaty Betty

Stamina Sports Bra

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sweaty Betty

Need a new breast friend? Try this essential sports bra. Designed with a supportive underband, front waffle detail and seamless thick shoulder straps, this compression design keeps your boobs in place for spin, boxing and the gym. Sweat-wicking seamless fabric with compression technology Deep underband adds medium support up to a C cup Waffle effect detailing adds breathability Model wears size S and is 178cm/5'10" tall Style Code: SB4920 Colour: Argyle Purple Marl