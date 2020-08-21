CB2

Stairway Desk

$349.00

Minimalism scales for small spaces in clean, pristine white. A shorter version of our tall stairway white desk, sleek desktop surface and one shelf ladder up in engineered wood with glossy lacquer. Slick powdercoated aluminum frame with hidden hardware accentuates spotless rise of white. Mounts sturdy to the wall. Create a vertical library with stairway white wall-mounted bookcase. Coordinate with a modern office chair for a stylish and functional space.