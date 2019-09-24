Kitchables

Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler, 12 Oz (rosé Pink)

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

Take your wine tumbler to your favorite outdoor adventures! Reward yourself with some iced drink after a fun hike and quench your thirst as you hang about looking over a nice view from a lush hill. Or take a number of our wine tumblers to share with friends at a quiet picnic or camping getaway. PERFECTLY DESIGNED WITH SWEAT-FREE, DOUBLE-WALLED VACUUM INSULATION: Would you prefer your beverage ice-cold or warm? Keep your drink exactly how chilled or how hot you’d like it to be! You no longer have to worry over the coolness or the warmth of your go-to drink dwindling several hours after pouring it in our tumblers. Enjoy all 12oz of chilled cocktail or iced water, or hot chocolate smoothie just as they are supposed to be even after long hours – and without sweating! . PERMANENT AND REUSABLE, ECO-FRIENDLY WINE TUMBLERS: Help conserve the environment- get rid of plastic and paper cups altogether and let our wine tumblers save the day! Plus, these sturdy, unbreakable all-around portable tumblers provide much more comfortable usage. WITH SPILL-RESISTANT AND ERGONOMIC LID AND NON-SLIP EASY-GRIP SIDES: Our wine tumblers conveniently come with easy-to-use lids. You won’t find yourself frantically fretting over opening or closing their covers – a quick snap of a finger will do the trick! . AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF STRIKING COLORS TO SUIT YOUR TASTE AND PERSONALITY: Take your pick - white, black, pink or blue or choose to collect all 4! Don’t forget to share with family and friends the fun and convenience of travelling with a nice drink, hot or cold, in hand! .