Care and Use Instructions: Handwash recommended. Take your wine on the go with the Stainless Steel Double Wall Insulated Wine Tumbler from Oasis. Made from quality 18/8 stainless steel inside and out, this 330ml Wine Tumbler utilises vacuum insulation technology to significantly reduce heat transfer by conduction or convection. This technology prevents condensation from building on the exterior or heat from your hands permeating through the tumbler, heating your wine. Featuring a handy spill-proof lid, this tumbler makes for the perfect companion for any picnic, BYO event, day at the beach or pool side escape; a must for any wine lover. Product code 728877250