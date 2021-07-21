Yueshico

Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Cutter Knife

NEWEST SUPERIOR DESIGN: Your best solution for eating watermelon design by YUESHICO. This watermelon slicer come with one automatic cutter blade, just push the watermelon slicer tool into watermelon, watermelon cubes come out automatic. Watermelon cutting ruler help you to measure 0-2CM cubes as your ideal size. PERFECT CUBE SLICES: The watermelon slicer is designed so that you can cut the perfectly cube shaped slices of watermelon that you cut every time! It’s unique composition allows you to make clean and quick slices in watermelon without breaking a sweat! This unique slicing mechanism allows you to cut the watermelon into the perfect cube size 2CM that you want every time you use it. QUICK & EASY TO USE: Stainless steel 18/8 Watermelon Slicer is an serve easy tool to allow quick cutting and serving of watermelon cubes smoothly and easily. Watermelon gets the cubes you imagined with just one easy step, just push it. Quickly and effortlessly cuts into the watermelon fruit; allowing for fast and easy serving straight out of the melon cube onto the plate. Make your own watermelon salad in one minute, enjoy refreshing watermelon cubes hassle free without dealing with drippy mess. ABSOLUTELY SAFE & KID-FRIENDLY EDGES: YUESHICO watermelon slicer features unique rounded edges and non-sharp blades, making it perfectly safe. All you have to do is use them to push cut the watermelon into cube, and they'll be perfectly safe, even for children! Never have to worry about accidents. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: 100% Money-Back Guarantee. Order today while supplies last. Because we trust the quality of our products, if something ever happens to your watermelon slicer, YUESHICO WILL REPLACE IT immediately without any costs or efforts from your side.