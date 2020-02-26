SUSTEAS

Stainless Steel Teapot With Cool Touch Ergonomic Handle

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

♨COOL HANDLE | PUSH BOTTON MECHANISM - Ergonomically designed handle and push-button technology makes pouring a breeze! ♨PERFECT WHISTLING SOUND | LARGE CAPACITY - Make tea with this 2.64 Quart large kettle for your entire family. The loud whistle guarantees that you can hear it from another room when the water is boiled. ♨INNOVATIVE BOTTOM BOILS WATER FASTER - SUSTEAS tea kettle is made of 3 layers encapsulated base,even heat boils water faster. ♨THICKENED BODY | PERFECT GIFT BOX | 1 PREMIUM PINCH MITT - Thickened body, increased product weight, providing the best quality products on Amazon,It also comes with 1 free premium anti hot holder,packaged in a stylish gift box,best gift for your families or your friends! ♨SUSTEAS BRAND TEA KETTLE - SUSTEAS brand is premium brand on Amazon,our tea kettles are 100% Teflon and BPA-free.2 Year Warranty so you can buy with confidence and boil happily ever after.