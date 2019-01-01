Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Crate and Barrel
Stainless Steel Straws, Set Of 4
C$9.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Crate and Barrel
Angled just so, these sleek reusable straws in stainless steel keep the chill on for enjoying everyday beverages and sipping cocktails.
Need a few alternatives?
Jubilee Couture
Jc Womens Neck Dickey, False Turtleneck
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Lace Trimmed Bodysuit
$54.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Instant Warming Clay Mask
C$9.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
John + Jenn
Checked Trench Coat
C$175.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
More from Crate and Barrel
Crate and Barrel
Viv Martini Glass
$4.95
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
Crate and Barrel
Wood Marble Cheese Slicer
$39.95
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
Crate and Barrel
Beatriz Oval Platter
$29.95
$14.97
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
Crate and Barrel
Vaughn Modern Blue Rug 8'x10'
$999.00
from
Crate and Barrel
BUY
More from Tops
& Other Stories
Sheer Fitted Smocked Top
£35.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Good American
Turtleneck Bodysuit
$125.00
$43.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted