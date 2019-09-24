Greens Steel

Stainless Steel Straws (medium)

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

Get This Top-Notch Stainless Steel Straws Set Now And Make Your Day A Breeze- 100% Risk-Free Construction & Eco-Friendly Choice . Have you ever heard about stainless steel straws? Well, we would strongly advise you to try them! Constructed by stainless steel, these straws are going to accompany you for a lifetime, as it’s never going to turn broken or rusty! Now you can sit at your backyard during a summer day and enjoy your cold beverages without having a single care in this world- free of phthalates, lead, toxins, and BPA it’s going to offer you an exceptional and absolutely risk-free drinking experience. Qualified drinkware is our thing- get our products now and feel the difference! Fulfill All Of Your Needs. Are you sick and tired of buying stainless steel straws that don’t fit your glasses and tumblers? Not anymore! Conveniently designed so as to fit all tumblers from 8 to 20 oz capacity, these medium sized straws are going to save your peace of mind! 2 different designs are offered: find 2 wide straws for smoothies and 2 curved ones for water, beverages and soft drinks inside the pack! A bonus cleaning brush is included in the pack, in order to clean your straws whenever you want to! Great Gift Idea. Is your best friend moving to a new house and you’re looking for an alternative yet practical present to buy? Then we have a suggestion to make! Our stainless steel straws set is going to put a smile on your loving ones faces- a valuable addition to everybody’s kitchen collection! This Product Is Totally Risk-Free! . Get It Now With Confidence! .