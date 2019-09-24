VEHHE

Stainless Steel Straws Drinking Straws Reusable Fda Bpa

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

EXTRA LONG & FIT FOR ALL SIZE TUMBLERS: 2 straight straws of 10.5", 2 bent straws of 10.03" and 1 cleaning brush for 20oz tumblers or 30oz tumblers. Perfect for you to enjoy your cold bevarage, sipping cocktail, coffee, ice tea, cappuccino etc TOP FOOD-GRADE 18/8 304 STAINLESS STEEL: MADE of top food grade 304 stainless steel, the straws are the natural choice for everyone, which is BPA free, plastic free, no metal aftertaste, no oxidation, colorfast, dishwasher safe, reusable and environmentally friendly. One set of steel straws can be used for years to come - replacing hundreds or thousands of plastic straws PORTABLE & MULTI - FUNCTIONAL: Modern and sleek design, this stainless straws is easy to carry. These straws look equally beautiful in a cocktail or a smoothie, which add fun to any party, trendy for family reunion, girls night out,cocktail party, picnics, boating and so on. 1 FREE SCRUB BRUSH & EASY TO CLEAN: Come with 1 special scrub brush, with this banister brush, you can clean your straws more easily and never worry about hurting your straws. You can also hang the brush easily by its annulus at the end. To clean the straws, you just need to hold the handle of the brush and let nylon bristles come into the straws, the brush is of the perfect size for these straws ECO-FRIENDLY, REUSABLE, REDUCE PLASTIC POLLUTION: No more plastic straws - ever! To protect our earth, we should use this stainless steel straws instead of plastic fast food packaging containers, to protect the environment, reduce the white pollution.