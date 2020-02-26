Jillmo

Stainless Steel Stemmed Wine Glasses, (set Of 2)

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

Stainless Steel: Made of 304 stainless steel. The stainless steel construction makes it lighter and more durable than glass and crystal, to keep your drinks refreshingly cool. Shatter Proof: stainless steel is ultra-durable and shatterproof, making these glasses perfect for use in any indoor or outdoor environment. Stability: a stout bulb shape, long stem and flat base stabilized to keep the wine glass on tables and counter-tops. These glasses are perfect for entertaining friends both indoors and outdoors. Perfect Gift: These stainless steel stemmed wine goblets are perfect for gift giving as they add a touch of modern elegance to any occasion. Order yours in time for the holidays!! QUALITY GUARANTEE：We promise to guarantee the warranty for one year. We will work with you directly to resolve any problems, within the limits of the warranty. Hand wash only.