Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Freshmage
Stainless Steel Stackable Bento Box
$29.99
$18.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Goodful
Stackable Salad Bento Box
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
PUiKUS
4 Compartment Bpa-free Bento Boxes - 4 Pack
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
Mr. Dakai
3-tier Stackable Bento Box With Insulated Bag & Cutlery
BUY
$32.99
$48.99
Amazon
GreenLunch Bento
3-piece Large Stainless Steel Bento Box
BUY
$38.99
Amazon
More from Freshmage
Freshmage
Freshmage Salad Lunch Container To Go
BUY
$10.99
Amazon
More from Kitchen
Goodful
Stackable Salad Bento Box
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
PUiKUS
4 Compartment Bpa-free Bento Boxes - 4 Pack
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
Mr. Dakai
3-tier Stackable Bento Box With Insulated Bag & Cutlery
BUY
$32.99
$48.99
Amazon
GreenLunch Bento
3-piece Large Stainless Steel Bento Box
BUY
$38.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted