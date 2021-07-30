Erbe Solingen

These Erbe Solingen Stainless Steel Nippers are slim and angled for a precise cut even in tight areas. Like all nippers in this range they are expertly ground for a precise cut and have the leverage needed, via a spring mechanism, to trim even thick and tough nails. This instrument is specially made to manage ingrown toenails and avoid this painful condition in the future. Made of hardened surgical grade steel for many years of use. Erbe Solingen relies on over 75 years of experience to deliver high quality stainless steel manicure and pedicure instruments to both professionals and the public. Continuing the Solingen blademaking tradition with carefully designed tools meeting the highest standards, Erbe does not disappoint. Gentlemen in America seeking the best nail clippers and nippers can find a wide range from this German producer of fine personal care items on Fendrihan’s web based grooming store for men. Length: 5 1/4" (135 mm) Made in Germany