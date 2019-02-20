Stockroom

Grab it and don't let go! This set of two Sex & Mischief Kegel balls in body-safe surgical-grade stainless steel is a modern take on Ben Wa balls, and similar weights used since ancient times to improve vaginal health and sensation. Inserting and gently flexing around the Kegel balls creates subtle stimulation, sexually arousing the wearer in the process of working the muscles of the pelvic floor. Regular use strengthens and tightens muscles to make intercourse a more pleasurable experience for both partners, and strengthening pelvic floor muscles through Kegel exercise has been proven to result in stronger, more frequent, and more intense female orgasms. Incorporate them into your partnered intimate play during foreplay and intercourse, or wear them while going about your daily tasks in the home or office as your sexy secret.