Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Tervis
Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler Water Bottle, 24oz
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Made in America & Lifetime Guarantee This tumbler is BPA free Great for both hot & cold Microwave & dishwasher safe Reduces condensation
Need a few alternatives?
Hydro Flask
Stainless Steel & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle - 64 Oz
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nalgene
Tritan Wide Mouth Bpa-free Water Bottle
$10.44
from
Amazon
BUY
Hay
Sowden Bottle
£29.00
from
Hay
BUY
ban.do
Hot Stuff Thermal Mug
$14.00
$5.60
from
ban.do
BUY
More from Kitchen
Hydro Flask
Stainless Steel & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle - 64 Oz
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nalgene
Tritan Wide Mouth Bpa-free Water Bottle
$10.44
from
Amazon
BUY
The Rustic Dish
Olive Wood Cheese/chopping Board In Three Sizes
£15.00
from
Not On The High Street
BUY
Habitat
Oren Brown Stoneware Jug
£25.00
from
Habitat
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted