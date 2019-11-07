Mealjuest Jewelry

Stainless Steel Id Bracelet

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Stainless Steel ID Bracelets- Made with stainless steel.Sturdy and durable, Personalize on ID Tag with a message of your choice for a symbolic statement you'll love to admire and wear. Personalization (eg.) just as : NAME,DATE,Initials,quote etc. Expressing love for a friend, lover,mom,father etc. It will be a unique personalized and meaningful gift. MATERIAL: Stainless Steel,highly resisted to rust, corrosion and tarnishing DETAILS: * Style: Fashion/simple * Polished Finish *Color available: Rose Gold/Gold/Black/Silver * Size: please refer to size image, Choose different width of the bracelet Personalized ID Bracelet-The Perfect Gifts For Valentines Day, Birthday, Father's Day,Christmas,Wedding,Engagement,Promise,business,Anniversary Day for Men,Dad,Groomsman,Groom,husband,friend,family etc. Suitable for any occasion. PACKING&AFTER SALES: Comes with Mealguet Velvet bag,Great for Gift giving, 30-Days Money back guarantee,100% Secure shopping. MG Personalized Custom Engraving Plain Stainless Steel ID Bracelets for Men Women, Name Plate Identity bracelet ABOUT US MEALGUET JEWELLERY is a fashion jewelry brand. We provide affordable fashion. Although we still have a long way to go, but we will never stop. We believe that all moments should be celebrated and every piece of our jewelry should be owned. Life is wonderful, I am enjoy to attend a party by wearing a lovely bracelets or necklace; I am enjoy to give a special gift to my loved one. I am enjoy to have different collocation with everyday's outfit. Set our mind free, "sell with love,faith and belief" ! About Stainless Steel Jewelry Stainless steel jewelry has become increasingly popular in recent years due to changing tastes and style trends that lean toward a more industrial look. Commonly used in a variety of industrial applications, Stainless Steel has found its way to fashion where it's used in everything from necklaces to earrings. It's a jewelry that you can wear a very long time. Stainless steel jewelry is very easy to care for with its tough material