OTOTO

Stainless Steel Grater

$17.00 $15.70

Made by the Design Awarded OTOTO Studio 100% Food Safe. Made of BPA Free Plastic and Stainless Steel Cheeses, Vegetables, Fruits Chocolate and nuts make a grate spot to scratch and once they meet Barry it's a guaranteed match! Compact and Functional! Dimensions: 5.1 x 3.3 x 2.2 Inches Dishwasher Safe