Hotel Collection
Stainless Steel Fry Pan With Copper Core
$149.99$44.99
At Macy's
Get the exceptional control you need for frying, simmering or sautéing with this 12" skillet from Hotel Collection. The versatile and roomy fry pan features a copper core and lustrous finish. Approx. dimensions: 11.8" Dia. x 2"H Five ply with copper core for exceptional cooking control Riveted handles for strength and durability Use: Compatible with all cooktops, including induction; oven safe to 450° Created for Macy's Manufacturer's limited warranty Stainless steel/copper/aluminum Dishwasher safe Imported