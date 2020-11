KitchenAid

Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle

$99.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This 1.25 Qt. Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle - KEK1222 is built for speed and quietly boils water in minutes. Single-wall stainless steel design has a removable lid for easy filling, an aluminum handle, rotating base, plus a removable lime scale filter in pouring spout.