Oxo

Oxo 1 Good Grips Baker’s Dusting Wand For Sugar, Flour And Spices,stainless Steel

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Perfect for evenly flouring baking pans or sprinkling surfaces for rolling dough Also great for precise dusting of baked goods with cinnamon, powdered sugar and other spices Solid side for neatly resting on the counter Sized to fit in most flour containers for storage Opens with a simple twist of the handle Dishwasher Safe The OXO Good Grips Baker's Dusting Wand is perfect for evenly flouring baking pans or sprinkling surfaces for rolling dough. Simply twist the Dusting Wand open, scoop out some flour and twist to close. Then you're ready to dust any surface with a quick flick of the wrist. One half of the Wand is perforated for even distribution and one is solid so you can neatly rest it on countertops. The Baker's Dusting Wand is also great for dusting baked goods with cinnamon or powdered sugar, cinnamon on cappuccino, or even for decorating cakes and cupcakes with stencils. Dishwasher safe.