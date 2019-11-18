PROFESSIONAL SERIES

Impress like a chef with this professional quality double burner for cooking in convenient places like small kitchens, dorm rooms, boats, campers, or apartments. Color: Silver. Made of heavy durable cast iron plates and stainless steel body. Concealed heating elements and indicator lights for added safety. Dual adjustable temperature settings allow you to heat according to cooking needs. The two burners measure 6" inches and 7.5" inches in diameter for most cooking needs. Chrome drip pan and 1800 Watt power. Professional Series stainless steel body is sleek and contemporary for any kitchen setting. ETL Listed. 21" x 9" x 3". Imported