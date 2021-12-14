Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
simplehuman
Stainless Steel 10 Gallon Step On Trash Can
$109.78
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Stainless Steel 10 Gallon Step on Trash Can
Need a few alternatives?
Willsence
Electric Gooseneck Kettle
BUY
$72.99
$149.99
Walmart
Our Place
Always Pan Char
BUY
C$195.00
Our Place
Kilne
The Knife Set
BUY
C$210.00
Kilne
Our Place
Gift Card
BUY
$50.00
Our Place
More from simplehuman
simplehuman
8-inch Sensor Mirror
BUY
$140.00
$200.00
Nordstrom
simplehuman
Mini Countertop Sensor Makeup Mirror
BUY
$130.00
Nordstrom
simplehuman
Dual Compartment Step Trash Can
BUY
$199.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
simplehuman
Simplehuman Sensor Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror
BUY
$197.95
Amazon
More from Kitchen
Willsence
Electric Gooseneck Kettle
BUY
$72.99
$149.99
Walmart
Our Place
Always Pan Char
BUY
C$195.00
Our Place
Kilne
The Knife Set
BUY
C$210.00
Kilne
Our Place
Gift Card
BUY
$50.00
Our Place
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted