All Clad

Stainless Lasagna Pan

$150.00 $34.95

Buy Now Review It

At Home & Cook

DOES NOT INCLUDE OVEN MITTS The All-Clad stainless steel lasagna pan heats quickly and evenly as a result of All-Clad's proprietary metals and design. The cooking surface of the lasagna pan is 18/10 stainless steel and will not react with acids, particularly important when making lasagna with tomato sauce. All-Clad was established in Canonsburg, PA as Clad Metals, and today we still manufacture the vast majority of our cookware sets in Canonsburg, PA. We have a policy of manufacturing all of our bonded cookware in the USA with materials from the USA. Where the bonding of metals is not required for superior cooking performance (E.g. tools, accessories, specialty cookware, certain hard anodized cookware), All-Clad does manufacture overseas with select partners qualified carefully by All-Clad with highest quality controls. 18/10 stainless-steel interior and a polished stainless-steel exterior Riveted, stainless-steel side handles for safe transport Dishwasher-safe; oven-safe up to 500 degrees F Limited lifetime warranty **Made in China