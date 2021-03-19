Fellow

Stagg Pour-over Kettle

$79.00

Stagg Pour-Over Kettle's beautifully functional design kicks your brewing up a notch. Enjoy an intuitive, steady pour with Stagg's precision pour spout. Keep track of temperature with a built-in brew-range thermometer. Pour at an even, slow pace with Stagg's counterbalanced handle that moves the center of mass back towards your hand. CAPACITY - 1.0 Liter boiling capacity COMPATIBILITY - Electric, gas, and induction safe NOTE ON USAGE Please be aware that placing product on rough or unclean surfaces, as well as normal daily use on cooking ranges, will damage finish on bottom of kettle. This is normal wear and does not affect functionality. Slight discoloration on bottom of copper Stagg will occur when used on gas and electric stove.