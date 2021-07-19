Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Fellow
Stagg Electric Kettle
C$240.00
C$169.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Canada
Stagg Electric Kettle
More from Fellow
Fellow
Stagg Ekg Electric Kettle
BUY
$119.90
$169.00
Nordstrom
Fellow
Carter Everywhere Mug
BUY
$35.00
Fellow
Fellow
Stagg Ekg Electric Pour Over Kettle
BUY
$149.00
Nordstrom
Fellow
Atmos Vacuum Canister
BUY
$24.00
$30.00
Verishop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted