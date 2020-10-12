Fellow

Stagg Ekg Electric Pour-over Kettle

Let the Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle take the guesswork out of brewing coffee and tea at precise temperatures. The variable temperature control allows you to select desired temperatures ranging from 104°F to 212°F, and the integrated LED screen displays both the selected temperature and actual temperature so you can easily monitor progress. A Hold option keeps your beverage at your desired temperature, in Fahrenheit or Celsius, for up to 60 minutes. When Hold mode is not selected, the Stagg EKG will go into sleep mode after reaching set temperature. After water has been heated, the built-in Brew Stopwatch times extraction for perfectly flavored coffee or tea. This sleek, modern kettle has a 18/8 stainless steel body with matte black finish, counterbalanced, heat-resistant Bakelite handle, and precision pour spout for spill-free serving.