Fellow

Stagg Ekg Electric Kettle

$195.00 $140.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care With variable, quick heating and optimal pour rate, this is the electric kettle for pro and newbie pour-over-coffee fans, alike. What it does: A precise gooseneck spout allows for optimal pour-over flow rate while a clear LCD screen displays to-the-degree temperature control in a range of 135°F-212°F. Additional features: A 60-minute hold mode keeps water at the ideal temperature until you're ready to brew and the brew stopwatch counts down the time once you do begin your brew. Includes: Kettle and heating base. Sizing information: 11.5" x 6.75" x 8"; 2.75 lb.; holds 0.9 liters 2.5' cord Stainless steel/plastic/wood Imported Item #7134847 Free Shipping & Returns See more