Fellow

Stagg Ekg Electric Gooseneck Kettle

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

STAGG EKG ELECTRIC POUR OVER KETTLE - Simple aesthetic meets powerful design! A stainless steel gooseneck kettle that pours as good as it looks for the ultimate brewing experience PRECISION POUR - Stagg EKG's sleek pointed spout is designed for a powerful but precise stream for the optimal pour over flow rate, and the counterbalanced handle provides a sturdy grip encouraging a slower pour TEMPERATURE MATTERS - Speed up your brewing process with Stagg EKG and its 1200 watt quick-heating element for boiling water. Stagg EKG’s to-the-degree temperature control makes perfecting your manual cup of coffee or steeped tea a breeze BREW LIKE A PRO - A sleek LCD display screen indicates the desired Set Temp & Real-Time Temp for your drip coffee or tea; use the built-in Brew Stopwatch to time your tea or coffee extraction; engage the hold toggle, and your water will keep hot for up to 60 min WELL CRAFTED KETTLE - Aesthetically beautiful and quality made 304 stainless steel kettle body and lid with a minimalist base; Has a 0.9 Liter boiling capacity; Kettle comes with a 1-Year warranty backed by our outstanding customer service