Areaware

Stacking Planter – Terracotta

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burke Décor

The Stacking Planter discretely integrates both a planter and saucer into one form. Lift out the bottom ring to reveal a hidden saucer. The circular stoneware form takes its inspiration from high voltage ceramic insulators found on power lines. Available in two sizes: short and tall. plants are powerful a natural air filter natures green machines Dimensions Tall: 8" x 8" x 8" Short: 4" x 4" x 8" Plants not included. *This item is excluded from sale events and website promotions. Prop 65 Warning: California residents click here.