J. Crew

Stacked-heel Ankle Boots In Leather

$278.00 $169.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details With a walkable, stacked heel in leather, our latest pair of ankle boots are an everyday go-to. Dress them up with fall florals or down with skinny denim and pair with the ever-so-satisfying crunch of stepping on fallen leaves. Leather upper and lining. Man-made outsole. Import. Online only. Item BJ869.