Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Daisy London
Stacked Chunky Ring 18ct Gold Plate
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Daisy London
Material : 18ct Gold Plated Sterling Silver
Need a few alternatives?
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Ring
£69.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Otiumberg
Mini Chunky Twist Hoops Yellow Gold Vermeil
£110.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Corey Moranis
Knot Ring
£40.04
from
Corey Moranis
BUY
More from Daisy London
Daisy London
Stacked Knot Maxi Hoop Earrings Sterling Silver
$92.00
$39.00
from
Daisy London
BUY
Daisy London
Stacked Beaded Eternity Huggie Hoop Earrings
£75.00
from
Daisy London
BUY
Daisy London
Stacked T Bar Necklace 18ct Gold Plate
£119.00
from
Daisy London
BUY
Daisy London
Aphrodite Gold Necklace
$99.00
from
Daisy London
BUY
More from Rings
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Ridge Ring
£69.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Otiumberg
Mini Chunky Twist Hoops Yellow Gold Vermeil
£110.00
from
Otiumberg
BUY
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Corey Moranis
Knot Ring
£40.04
from
Corey Moranis
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted