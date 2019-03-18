mDesign

Stackable Plastic Storage Bins (4-pack)

This fits your -. INSTANT ORGANIZATION: These large capacity bins are great for creating a clean and organized kitchen cabinet or pantry- Great for storing dry goods in the pantry, holds canned goods, soups, food packets, seasonings, baking supplies, snack bags, boxed foods, potatoes, onions, and apples- Use on countertops, pantry shelves, or as drawer organizers- Maximize storage space in refrigerator, freezer, cabinets, cupboards, pantry shelves- These bins also work in any room of your home- Set of 4 . STACKABLE STORAGE: Bins stack to create space-saving, vertical storage in kitchen spaces- The open fronts provide easy access to stored items- Use multiple bins together to create a customer organization system that works for you- Keep items organized and easy to find- Try these in closets, bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry rooms, craft rooms, mudrooms, offices, play rooms, garages and more . FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: The perfect depth for cabinet and pantry shelves- These versatile bins can be used in any room of the home - use them in craft rooms, laundry/utility rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, offices, garages, toy rooms, and playrooms- mDESIGN TIP: Create a storage spot in the mudroom or entryway for outdoor needs like sunscreen, bug spray and bubbles- Versatile, light weight and easy to transport, these are great in apartments, condos, dorm rooms, RVs and campers . QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of durable BPA and Chlorine free shatter-resistant plastic- Food safe- Easy Care - clean with mild soap and water- Do not place in dishwasher- MADE IN USA . THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Each Measures 7.75" x 7.75" x 6.25" high .