Best Choice Products

Stackable Nesting Coffee Accent Tables

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

NESTING DESIGN: Lightweight and stackable, these tables are strategically designed to nest inside each other, providing space-saving convenience for easy storage VERSATILE & STYLISH: 3-piece coffee table set's simple yet elegant design allows for multiple placement options, with a neutral appearance that fits well in your living room, office space, and more USE AT HOME: Composed of a small, medium, and large side table, this modern, simplistic set is perfect for holding snacks, beverages, or decor in any lounging area of your home EASY MAINTENANCE: Water-resistant, wood table tops provide smooth surfaces for easy cleaning, so you can keep this set looking its best for an extended period BUILT TO LAST: This convenient, decorative end table trio is durably crafted with sturdy metal framing, medium-density fiberboard surfaces, and leveling feet to ensure years of reliable use; LARGE TABLE DIMENSIONS: 20"(L) x 14"(W) x 20"(H); Weight Capacity: 60 lbs. each Specifications: Large Table Dimensions: 20"(L) x 14"(W) x 20"(H) Medium Table: 18"(L) x 14"(W) x 18"(H) Small Table: 16"(L) x 14"(W) x 15"(H) Weight Capacity (each): 60 lbs. Weight: 26.4 lbs. Material: MDF, PVC, Iron Assembly required (with instructions) Package Includes: Large side table Medium side table Small side table BCP SKU: SKY4070