UNIKON

Stackable Geometric Trays (set Of 4)

$9.78

Buy Now Review It

MULTIUSE: They could be used as food serving trays in restaurants, food shops, coffee shops, at home, kitchen, office, wedding, party, Christmas decor, etc. Also, they could be used to organize or display your chic jewelry(Rhombus platters for rings necklace earrings), stationery, perfume, cupcakes, tableware, etcc.. PRETTY GEOMETRIC SHAPE AND STACKABLE: Elegant and simple storage trays are designed like puzzles, which could be combined together as one piece perfectly. You could also use each of them individually. Display them in the shapes as you want. EASY TO CLEAN: The surface is smooth, not easy catching dust or other stain. Easy to be wiped clean. MATERIAL:These trays are made of high quality environment protection Non-toxic durable plastic for frequent use, light weight for easy carrying. INCLUDE: Set of 4, 1pc large size grey tray: 12.87" x 7.44" x 0.71", 1pc medium green tray: 8.54" x 7.4" x 0.71", 1pc yellow and 1pc orange small tray: 7.24" x 4.13" x 0.71". Some of the trays are small, please note the sizes before ordering.