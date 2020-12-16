iDesign

Stackable Clear Storage Bin

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Useful in cabinets, the iDesign Stackable Storage Bin is the perfect solution for organizing a multitude of items. This bin features a hinged lid with a ridged surface and is made of clear plastic, making it easy to see and grab what you need. Ideal for cabinet and pantry storage and organization Hinged lid has a recessed, ridged surface for secure stacking of multiple bins Clear for easy viewing of items Durable plastic construction Wipe clean Weighs 1.28 lb. Measures 10.75" L x 7.25" W x 5" H Imported skuId : 66589457