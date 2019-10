Bormioli Rocco

Stackable Bodega Glasses (set Of 12)

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

"Multipurpose and made of tempered glass, they can be neatly stacked and suit a tight budget. Use the small for wine, a panna cotta, yogurt and berries, or serving condiments and pickles. The midsize is perfect for cocktails...as well as milk or iced tea. And the largest is ample for your pint of brew.