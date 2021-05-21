Urban Outfitters

Stackable Bamboo Shoe Rack

$89.00 $79.00

At Urban Outffiters

Shoe rack crafted from natural, sustainable bamboo for versatile use with folded clothes + books, too! Durable + moisture-resistant bamboo makes a great storage solution for towels or products in the bathroom, as well. Built to durably stack together so grab a few to build a larger shelving unit (sold separately). Each rack easily displays 6-8 pairs of shoes. Content + Care - Bamboo - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 30"l x 13"w x 14.5"h